Oil prices fluctuate amid Iran-US peace talks

Iran's blockade affecting global oil and gas supplies

Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since late February is seriously messing with global oil and gas supplies, hitting Asian countries especially hard.

The Philippines even declared a state of emergency as shortages begin to bite, with Europe also feeling the pressure.

Meanwhile, all this uncertainty has investors on edge: US stocks like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq ticked up slightly, while European and Asian markets also ended higher, hoping for some kind of breakthrough soon.