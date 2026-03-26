Oil prices fluctuate amid Iran-US peace talks
Oil prices have been all over the place this week, thanks to tense negotiations between the US and Iran about Middle East peace.
Brent crude spiked to $101 a barrel before dropping back to $98 a barrel after President Trump sounded upbeat about reaching a deal.
But Iranian leaders aren't happy with the U.S.'s terms. They're insisting on control of the Strait of Hormuz, which is causing more friction.
Iran's blockade affecting global oil and gas supplies
Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since late February is seriously messing with global oil and gas supplies, hitting Asian countries especially hard.
The Philippines even declared a state of emergency as shortages begin to bite, with Europe also feeling the pressure.
Meanwhile, all this uncertainty has investors on edge: US stocks like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq ticked up slightly, while European and Asian markets also ended higher, hoping for some kind of breakthrough soon.