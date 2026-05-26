Oil prices jump 2% as US attacks Iran

Oil prices exhibited mixed trends on Tuesday, amid US military operations in southern Iran and President Donald Trump 's ambiguous statements regarding the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington. The international benchmark Brent crude saw its July futures rise by 1.6% to $97.72 per barrel during Asian trading hours. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate's June futures fell sharply by 5.4% to trade at $91.38 per barrel.

Military action US military confirms strikes in southern Iran The US military has confirmed that it carried out "self-defense strikes in southern Iran today." The operations targeted vessels allegedly attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites. According to a statement from the US Central Command, these actions were aimed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."

Diplomatic tension Trump complicates peace talks President Trump has complicated the peace talks by revealing on social media that he had urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to join the Abraham Accords. The accords are aimed at normalizing ties between Arab nations and Israel. Despite this, Trump claimed that negotiations with Iran were "proceeding nicely," but warned of potential military action if discussions collapse. "It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all," he wrote.

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