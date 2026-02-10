Oil prices jump as US warns ships to avoid Iran

Oil prices climbed over 1% on Monday after the US told American ships to steer clear of Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman. This move came right after Iranian forces boarded a tanker on February 3, 2026, making people nervous about possible oil supply hiccups through this super-important route.

Brent crude hits $68.94 a barrel The US advisory pushed Brent crude up to $68.94 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $64.38.

The Strait of Hormuz is basically the world's oil highway—about a fifth of global oil consumption (roughly 20 million barrels per day), so any trouble here can shake up global markets fast.

Saudi Arabia's oil exports Saudi Arabia sends nearly 40% of the oil that moves through this strait—about 5.5 million barrels daily—and most of it heads to Asia.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea together take in almost 70% of those flows.