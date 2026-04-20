Oil prices jump over 6% as Iran-US tensions escalate

Oil prices witnessed a major jump of over 6% on Monday, following a sharp decline of over 9% in the previous session. The spike comes as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate. The latest round of accusations from both the US and Iran , each blaming the other for violating ceasefire by targeting ships over the weekend, has added fuel to the fire.

Supply disruption Trump accuses Iran of lying, warns of renewed airstrikes US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that American forces had seized an Iranian cargo ship trying to breach its blockade. In retaliation, Iran has refused to participate in a second round of peace talks, despite Trump's warning of renewed airstrikes. The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted global oil supply, with the Strait of Hormuz accounting for nearly one-fifth before the war.

Market response Oil prices highly sensitive to geopolitical developments The market remains highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, with oil prices reacting to changing signals from both sides rather than any clear improvement in supply conditions. The sporadic movement of vessels through the strait underscores the uncertainty surrounding this key energy chokepoint. Even if tensions ease, experts say a full recovery in oil flows could take several months.

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Control measures Brokerage firm Macquarie sees oil prices remaining supported On Saturday, Iran tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US blockade, reportedly firing at several vessels and declaring the route closed. This comes just hours after it had announced a temporary reopening during a 10-day ceasefire. Brokerage firm Macquarie has said that even if tensions cool, oil prices are likely to remain supported in the $85-$90 range with a gradual move toward $110 as supply through this critical chokepoint improves.

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