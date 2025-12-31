Oil prices plunge nearly 20% in 2024—worst drop since 2020 Business Dec 31, 2025

Oil prices have tumbled this year, with WTI below $58 and Brent above $61 a barrel—marking the biggest drop since 2020.

The main reason? Fears of too much oil flooding the market, as OPEC+ and its competitors increase supply.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that next year could see an even bigger surplus.