Oil prices spike over 2% after Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Lebanon conflict disrupts Strait of Hormuz

Ongoing conflict in Lebanon is disrupting key oil routes, especially through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's foreign minister called on the US to stick to cease-fire promises, highlighting how fragile things are right now.

Meanwhile, US data showed a big jump in domestic oil stockpiles, up by 3.1 million barrels, which could impact future supply and prices for everyone filling up their tanks.