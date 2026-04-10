Oil rises Friday after attacks on Saudi energy sites

Attacks slash Saudi Arabia output, pipelines

The attacks have slashed Saudi oil production by 600,000 barrels a day and cut pipeline flows by another 700,000 barrels daily.

Since late February, about 50 Gulf infrastructure sites have been damaged, sidelining around 2.4 million barrels per day in refining capacity.

Meanwhile, reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz is stuck in debate, mainly over Iran's proposed transit fees, which could push oil prices even higher if not resolved soon.