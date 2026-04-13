Oil tops $100 after Trump warns US may block Hormuz Business Apr 13, 2026

Oil prices just shot past $100 a barrel after President Trump warned the US might block the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy.

This follows failed weekend talks between the US and Iran, with Brent and WTI crude both jumping around 8%.

Basically, filling up your car or booking a flight could get pricier soon.