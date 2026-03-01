Okta CEO Todd McKinnon warns of 'SaaSpocalypse' amid AI opportunity
Okta's CEO Todd McKinnon is sounding the alarm about a possible "SaaSpocalypse": basically, a future where companies start building their own security tools and things get chaotic.
To stay ahead, Okta is using AI (think: large language models) to boost both security and innovation.
For them, all this AI disruption isn't just a challenge, it's also a big opportunity to grow.
Okta requires AI agent identity verification
With AI agents now acting almost like digital employees, Okta is making sure they get the same careful identity checks as humans.
Recent threats from tools like OpenClaw have pushed Okta to work on features like an agent "kill switch" for extra safety.
McKinnon says these updates are all about keeping up with fast-changing tech and helping businesses stay secure as AI becomes part of everyday work life.