Ola Electric announces ₹2000cr for EV and battery cell manufacturing

Ola Electric splits ₹1500cr/₹500cr EVs/cells

Most of the funds (₹1,500 crore) are headed to Ola Electric Technologies for making more EVs and improving services, while ₹500 crore will power up battery cell manufacturing at Ola Cell Technologies.

Both companies are fully owned by Ola and have shown solid growth (in FY25 (the 2024-25 financial year), the EV arm reported turnover of ₹4,717.48 crore).

This investment is set to wrap up by May 2027 and shows Ola doubling down on its electric future.