Ola Electric posts over 20% growth with 12,166 registrations
Business
While most electric two-wheeler brands in India saw a big dip in sales last month, Ola Electric actually grew by over 20% in April 2026.
Its registrations jumped to 12,166 units, bumping up its market share to 8.18%.
It's a solid comeback for Ola after earlier slowdowns.
Bounce triples, electric scooter rivals decline
Meanwhile, rivals like TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy all faced double-digit drops in sales, even though TVS still leads overall.
Bounce shook things up by tripling its numbers and breaking into the top 10.
On the flip side, Greaves Electric Mobility slipped with a 13.6% decline.
The electric scooter scene is definitely shifting this year!