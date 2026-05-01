Ola Electric posts over 20% growth with 12,166 registrations

Bounce triples, electric scooter rivals decline

Meanwhile, rivals like TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy all faced double-digit drops in sales, even though TVS still leads overall.

Bounce shook things up by tripling its numbers and breaking into the top 10.

On the flip side, Greaves Electric Mobility slipped with a 13.6% decline.

The electric scooter scene is definitely shifting this year!