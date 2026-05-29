Ola Electric's stock rises 93% since March: What's driving it?

Sales boost

Monthly sales surge and market share growth

Along with the reduction in net loss, Ola Electric has also witnessed a rise in its monthly sales. The company sold between 10,000 to 12,000 scooters per month as of March-April. This is a significant jump from the average of around 8,000/month seen between November 2025 and January 2026. The company's market share has also increased to about 8-9% in April-May from just 5% in Q4 FY26.