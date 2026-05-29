Ola Electric's stock rises 93% since March: What's driving it?
What's the story
Ola Electric's stock has witnessed a massive surge, rising by 93% since March. The company's latest Q4 results revealed a consolidated net loss of ₹500 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, down by 42.5% from last year's ₹870 crore. This financial performance has contributed to the positive market response and subsequent rise in share value.
Sales boost
Monthly sales surge and market share growth
Along with the reduction in net loss, Ola Electric has also witnessed a rise in its monthly sales. The company sold between 10,000 to 12,000 scooters per month as of March-April. This is a significant jump from the average of around 8,000/month seen between November 2025 and January 2026. The company's market share has also increased to about 8-9% in April-May from just 5% in Q4 FY26.
Stock analysis
Share price recovery
Ola Electric's shares jumped to ₹42.88 apiece on the NSE on Friday, their highest level in over four months. The stock has staged a strong recovery after hitting an all-time low of ₹22.25 apiece on March 16 this year. Despite the recent gains, it is still far from its post-IPO all-time high of ₹157.4 apiece reached days after its market debut in August 2024.