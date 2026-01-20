Ola Electric shares crash 8% as CFO resigns

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has announced a major change in its top management, with the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harish Abichandani. Following the news, the company's shares fell nearly 8% to ₹32.89 on the NSE at 1:40pm. Abichandani had been with Ola Electric since November 2023 and was instrumental in the company's successful public listing in 2024.

Departure details Abichandani's resignation and Ola Electric's challenges In his resignation letter dated January 19, Abichandani cited personal reasons for his decision. He thanked the entire Ola team and board for their support during his tenure. Despite a successful IPO debut in 2024, Ola Electric has been struggling with declining sales, leading to a revenue forecast cut in November last year.

New appointment Deepak Rastogi appointed as new CFO In the wake of Abichandani's departure, Ola Electric has appointed Deepak Rastogi as its new CFO. He joins from Puravankara Ltd., where he was in charge of financial functions. The company announced Rastogi's appointment after a board meeting on January 19. He will also be designated as key managerial personnel and will be part of the company's senior management team.

