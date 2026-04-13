Ola Electric falls 7% after sharp 3-day surge

Ola Electric Mobility 's shares fell by as much as 7% on Monday, hitting an intraday low of ₹37.96. The decline comes after a massive three-day rally that saw the stock surge by 40%. The recent correction is largely attributed to profit-booking by investors who previously witnessed the stock's sharp rise.

Market momentum Recent surge driven by positive developments The recent surge in Ola Electric's shares was fueled by a series of positive developments and strong operational momentum. The company recently achieved a major milestone by preparing its in-house LFP battery for production, which could bring down EV costs and boost adoption. It also received PLI certification for a key model, enhancing its eligibility for government incentives.

Business turnaround Landmark achievement in March Ola Electric's operational performance has improved significantly, with March 2026 witnessing a strong demand recovery. Orders and registrations surged significantly during this period, indicating a clear turnaround in business performance. The company also became the first EV brand in India to cross one million cumulative registrations, according to VAHAN data. This landmark achievement underscores the company's scale and marks a defining moment for India's rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

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