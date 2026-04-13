Ola Electric falls 7% after sharp 3-day surge
What's the story
Ola Electric Mobility's shares fell by as much as 7% on Monday, hitting an intraday low of ₹37.96. The decline comes after a massive three-day rally that saw the stock surge by 40%. The recent correction is largely attributed to profit-booking by investors who previously witnessed the stock's sharp rise.
Market momentum
Recent surge driven by positive developments
The recent surge in Ola Electric's shares was fueled by a series of positive developments and strong operational momentum. The company recently achieved a major milestone by preparing its in-house LFP battery for production, which could bring down EV costs and boost adoption. It also received PLI certification for a key model, enhancing its eligibility for government incentives.
Business turnaround
Landmark achievement in March
Ola Electric's operational performance has improved significantly, with March 2026 witnessing a strong demand recovery. Orders and registrations surged significantly during this period, indicating a clear turnaround in business performance. The company also became the first EV brand in India to cross one million cumulative registrations, according to VAHAN data. This landmark achievement underscores the company's scale and marks a defining moment for India's rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.
Financial outlook
Concerns around fundamentals persist
Despite the recent positive developments, Ola Electric continues to face some underlying concerns, mainly around fundamentals and sustainability of growth. The company is yet to achieve consistent profitability, having reported a consolidated net loss of around ₹487 crore in the December quarter. However, institutional interest has improved slightly with FII holdings rising to 4% in December 2025 from 3% in the previous quarter.