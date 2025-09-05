Ola Electric shares fall 8% as SoftBank reduces stake

Before the transaction, SoftBank held 786.6 million shares or 17.83% of Ola Electric's paid-up capital. After selling off 94.9 million shares, its stake has now been reduced to 691.6 million shares or 15.68%. Despite this reduction, SoftBank remains one of the largest institutional shareholders in Ola Electric after the latest stake dilution process.

Market response

Goldman Sachs raises price target to ₹72 per share

Despite the dip, Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Ola Electric shares and increased its price target to ₹72 per share. This suggests a potential upside of nearly 12% from the stock's previous closing price of ₹64.5 per share. Despite facing cooling demand and intensifying competition, Ola Electric has reclaimed the number two position, overtaking Bajaj Auto. The Bengaluru-based start-up sold 18,972 units in August but its sales were down 31% from a year earlier.