Ola Electric shares fall 9%: What's behind today's decline?

The announcement of the proposed fundraising comes just a few months after Ola Electric raised ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in June.

The QIP was oversubscribed by 56% over the shares on offer, attracting several institutional investors including global names such as Goldman Sachs and BNP Climate Fund.

Indian mutual funds like Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund also participated in this fundraise.