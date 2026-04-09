Ola Electric shares jump 19% after unveiling LFP '46100' cell

Ola Electric registrations surge over 150%

Ola isn't just making headlines with tech. Its business is bouncing back too.

Daily orders crossed 1,000 units recently, and registrations soared over 150% month-on-month, to 10,117 units from 3,973 in February.

To sweeten the deal for buyers, Ola also slashed ₹60,000 off its Roadster X+ e-motorcycle, bringing the price down to ₹129,999.