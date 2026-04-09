Ola Electric shares jump 19% after unveiling LFP '46100' cell
Business
Ola Electric's shares shot up 19% on Thursday after the company revealed its new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell.
The fresh "46100" format promises better scale, lower costs, and more flexibility for electric vehicles and energy storage, making it a big step up from Ola's previous batteries.
Ola Electric registrations surge over 150%
Ola isn't just making headlines with tech. Its business is bouncing back too.
Daily orders crossed 1,000 units recently, and registrations soared over 150% month-on-month, to 10,117 units from 3,973 in February.
To sweeten the deal for buyers, Ola also slashed ₹60,000 off its Roadster X+ e-motorcycle, bringing the price down to ₹129,999.