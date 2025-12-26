LOADING...
Ola Electric shares surge 5% after ₹367cr PLI incentive approval
The sanction order was issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries

By Mudit Dube
Dec 26, 2025
01:41 pm
What's the story

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility jumped 5.4% on Friday after the company announced that it has been awarded an incentive of ₹366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI)-Auto scheme for FY25. The company's stock rose to ₹37.28 per share, marking gains for the second consecutive session. The sanction order was issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, and will be disbursed through IFCI Limited.

Company statement

Ola Electric's incentive approval highlights commitment to EV technology

An Ola Electric spokesperson said, "The sanction of ₹366.78 crore under the PLI-Auto Scheme is a strong endorsement of Ola Electric's manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to building world-class EV technology in India." The company also emphasized that this incentive reflects their sustained efforts in scaling domestic production, deepening localization, and driving innovation across the electric mobility value chain.

Industry impact

Ola Electric's role in India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem

The PLI-Auto scheme is a flagship initiative by the Indian government to promote domestic manufacturing, advanced automotive technologies, and India's global competitiveness in the auto and auto components sector. The scheme aims to boost local production and encourage large-scale investments by offering performance-linked fiscal incentives.