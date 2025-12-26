The sanction order was issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries

Ola Electric shares surge 5% after ₹367cr PLI incentive approval

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility jumped 5.4% on Friday after the company announced that it has been awarded an incentive of ₹366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI)-Auto scheme for FY25. The company's stock rose to ₹37.28 per share, marking gains for the second consecutive session. The sanction order was issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, and will be disbursed through IFCI Limited.