Ola Electric shares surge 8% to ₹44—what's driving the rally

Ola Electric is making waves in the electric scooter scene, bumping its market share up to 9.3% in December (from 7.2% in November) and selling over 9,000 units last month. That momentum is turning heads among investors and EV fans alike.

What's fueling the growth?

The company's comeback is thanks to smart moves: expanding service teams, delivering thousands of new Bharat Cell scooters since November, and certifying new models like the Roadster X+.

Ola is now back among the top three players in key states like Tamil Nadu and UP.

Still, even with this progress, shares are trading well below their peak of ₹83 and original issue price of ₹76—so there's room for more growth if things keep trending up.