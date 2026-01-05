Ola Electric shares surge 8% to ₹44—what's driving the rally
Ola Electric's stock shot up 8.3% to ₹44.3 on Monday, hitting its highest point in eight weeks.
The rally comes after a sharp rebound from December lows, with the stock climbing 44% since December 18 and gaining 20% just in the first week of 2026.
Why does it matter?
Ola Electric is making waves in the electric scooter scene, bumping its market share up to 9.3% in December (from 7.2% in November) and selling over 9,000 units last month.
That momentum is turning heads among investors and EV fans alike.
What's fueling the growth?
The company's comeback is thanks to smart moves: expanding service teams, delivering thousands of new Bharat Cell scooters since November, and certifying new models like the Roadster X+.
Ola is now back among the top three players in key states like Tamil Nadu and UP.
Still, even with this progress, shares are trading well below their peak of ₹83 and original issue price of ₹76—so there's room for more growth if things keep trending up.