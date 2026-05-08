Ola Electric shares surge as homegrown EV tech bags certification

Ola Electric 's mass-market electric scooter, the S1 X+ (5.2kWh), has been certified under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989. The approval was granted by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, a government-certified testing agency. This certification is a major milestone in making advanced electric vehicle (EV) technology available to a larger customer base across India. Following the news, Ola Electric shares rose 3.5% in today's session.

Product features The EV is backed by India-made Bharat Cell battery pack The S1 X+ (5.2kWh) is powered by Ola's indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack. It now boasts the longest range in its mass-market scooter portfolio. The company said this certification marks a major step toward bringing high-performance EV technology to a much wider set of customers across India. An Ola Electric spokesperson called it "a significant milestone as we bring our in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology to the mass market at scale."

Adoption impact EVs a practical choice for many customers across India The spokesperson further said, "As the longest range scooter in our mass market portfolio, it delivers a strong combination of range, performance, safety, and reliability, making EVs a practical choice for a much wider set of customers across India." This makes EVs a practical choice for many customers across India. The certification is another important step toward accelerating EV adoption beyond metros and into the heart of the country.

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Performance specs The scooter offers IDC range of up to 320km The S1 X+ (5.2kWh) offers an IDC range of 320km and a top speed of 125km/h. It is powered by an 11kW mid-drive motor with an integrated MCU. The scooter leverages the high energy density and advanced thermal capabilities of Ola's in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack. This makes long-distance commuting practical, especially beyond urban centers.

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