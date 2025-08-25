Ola Electric stock rises on e-motorcycle talks with legacy brands
Ola Electric's stock rose nearly 3% to around ₹48 after news broke that Niti Aayog met with top two-wheeler makers to ramp up electric motorcycle adoption.
Motorcycles are huge in India, but hardly any are electric—so this move could shake things up.
E-motorcycles lag behind in India
Electric scooters already make up about 15% of the market, but electric motorcycles lag way behind at just 0.1%.
That's holding back India's goal of making over a third of all two-wheelers electric by 2030.
The government wants companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS, and Ola to help lower costs and build more battery swapping stations so e-motorcycles can go mainstream.
Ola's losses cut to ₹428 crore in Q1 FY25
Legacy brands haven't launched e-motorcycles yet, so government support is crucial.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric has cut its losses to ₹428 crore in Q1 FY25 and expanded gross margins to 26%.
Analysts say Ola's tech upgrades and wide EV lineup are keeping investors optimistic—even if some policy questions remain.