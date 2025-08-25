Ola Electric stock rises on e-motorcycle talks with legacy brands

E-motorcycles lag behind in India

Electric scooters already make up about 15% of the market, but electric motorcycles lag way behind at just 0.1%.

That's holding back India's goal of making over a third of all two-wheelers electric by 2030.

The government wants companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS, and Ola to help lower costs and build more battery swapping stations so e-motorcycles can go mainstream.