Ola Electric stock slips after earnings as revenue falls 57%

First positive operating cash flow ₹91cr

On the bright side, Ola Electric's gross margins jumped to 38.5%, and for the first time, it posted a positive operating cash flow of ₹91 crore thanks to better cost control.

EBITDA losses nearly halved too, dropping from ₹630 crore to ₹281 crore.

Still, brokerages like Emkay Global aren't fully convinced: they kept a "sell" rating but nudged their target price up slightly.

The stock is down over 6% this year and has lost 31% in value since last May.