Om Freight Forwarders to launch ₹25cr IPO
Om Freight Forwarders is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹128-135.
You can apply from September 29 to October 3, and the minimum you'll need to buy is 111 shares.
Anchor investors get an early shot on September 26.
Headquartered in Mumbai, they're a third-party logistics company moving goods by sea, air, road, and rail.
With 28 branches across India and connections to over 800 global destinations, they reported ₹250.29 crore in revenue and ₹13.22 crore profit after tax for the year ending September 2024.
The IPO aims to raise ₹25 crore—most of it (₹16.64 crore) will help them buy new commercial vehicles and heavy equipment; the rest goes toward general business needs.
Shares are set to be listed on BSE and NSE, with Smart Horizon Capital Advisors managing the process.