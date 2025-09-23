Om Freight Forwarders to launch ₹25cr IPO

Headquartered in Mumbai, they're a third-party logistics company moving goods by sea, air, road, and rail. With 28 branches across India and connections to over 800 global destinations, they reported ₹250.29 crore in revenue and ₹13.22 crore profit after tax for the year ending September 2024.

Proceeds will help them buy new commercial vehicles, heavy equipment

The IPO aims to raise ₹25 crore—most of it (₹16.64 crore) will help them buy new commercial vehicles and heavy equipment; the rest goes toward general business needs.

Shares are set to be listed on BSE and NSE, with Smart Horizon Capital Advisors managing the process.