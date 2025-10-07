One million jobs expected in Tamil Nadu with new EFTA deal

TEPA's impact on Iceland and Switzerland

Thanks to TEPA, 85% of Swiss exports will see reduced tariffs on their exports to India—good news for brands like Logitech and Nestle that already have a presence here.

Iceland is also getting a boost: 95% of its exports will see reduced or zero tariffs, especially in premium seafood, tech, and geothermal energy.

Iceland is also planning sessions with industry leaders to help everyone make the most of these new opportunities.