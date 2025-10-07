Tata Trusts board dispute draws attention of top executives, ministers Business Oct 07, 2025

There's a heated debate going on at Tata Trusts—the group that owns most of Tata Sons—about who gets to pick the directors on the Tata Sons board.

Trustee Mehli Mistry and three others want more say in board appointments, seeking a greater say in approving new directors, including those chosen by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

This disagreement has caught the eye of top Tata executives and even government ministers.