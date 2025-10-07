Tata Trusts board dispute draws attention of top executives, ministers
There's a heated debate going on at Tata Trusts—the group that owns most of Tata Sons—about who gets to pick the directors on the Tata Sons board.
Trustee Mehli Mistry and three others want more say in board appointments, seeking a greater say in approving new directors, including those chosen by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
This disagreement has caught the eye of top Tata executives and even government ministers.
Government's concern over potential disruption to Tata Sons
Tata Group is a massive player in India's economy, so any shake-up at the top can have ripple effects.
The government is worried this rift could disrupt how Tata Sons runs, especially with new regulations and uncertainty already in play.
It all highlights how tricky it is to balance shareholder oversight with letting big companies run smoothly—something that matters for jobs, investments, and confidence in India's business scene.