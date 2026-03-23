OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky passes away at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of adult-content platform OnlyFans that revolutionized the online porn industry, has passed away at the age of 43. Confirming his death in an official statement, the company said, "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky." "Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," it added, requesting privacy for his family without providing any more details.

Industry transformation Radvinsky bought OnlyFans in 2018 A Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, Radvinsky bought Fenix International Ltd., the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018. He served as a director on Fenix's board and was also a majority shareholder. After acquiring a controlling stake in the platform, he turned it into a cultural phenomenon that completely transformed the porn industry by allowing creators to charge users directly for their content.

Philanthropy and investments Philanthropist and venture capitalist Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Radvinsky moved to Chicago with his family as a child and later settled in Florida. He backed several philanthropic efforts around the world, donating to charities such as the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, open-source projects, and the West Suburban Humane Society. Radvinsky also ran Leo, a Florida-based venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that primarily invests in tech companies.

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