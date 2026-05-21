OPEC+ core members expected to approve July 2026 output rise

OPEC+ output fell to 33.19 million b/d

OPEC+ has seen its overall oil production drop sharply (from 42.77 million barrels a day in February to 33.19 million barrels a day in April) despite Gulf producers cutting back and the United Arab Emirates leaving the group.

Despite all this turbulence, they're focused on keeping things steady and sticking together as they move forward with their July plan.