OPEC+ to raise oil output targets amid US-Iran war fallout

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, are expected to announce a modest increase in oil production. The move comes as a response to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran that has disrupted Gulf oil supplies. However, oil executives from the Gulf and global oil traders believe that this increase will be largely symbolic unless the war ends and normalcy is restored in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz .

Production boost UAE's exit won't stop OPEC+ from raising output targets Seven OPEC+ countries have agreed in principle to increase their oil output targets by some 188,000 barrels per day in June. This is the third consecutive monthly increase. The countries are Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Oman. The decision comes despite the UAE's recent exit from the group and is seen as a sign of readiness to raise global supplies once the war stops.

Market effects US-Iran war pushes oil prices to 4-year high The ongoing US-Iran war and the resultant closure of the Strait of Hormuz have severely impacted oil exports from OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE. These countries were previously the only ones in the group capable of increasing production. The disruption has pushed oil prices to a four-year high above $125 per barrel this week. Analysts are now predicting widespread jet fuel shortages in one to two months and an increase in global inflation.

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