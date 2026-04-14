OpenAI's latest deal hints ChatGPT may soon manage your money
What's the story
OpenAI has acquired personal finance start-up Hiro Finance, founder Ethan Bloch announced on LinkedIn. However, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to enhance its AI chatbot's capabilities for business finance teams. Bloch confirmed that Hiro employees will be joining him at OpenAI, although he didn't specify a headcount.
Company profile
Hiro Finance was founded in 2023
Founded in 2023, Hiro Finance was backed by venture capital firms Ribbit, General Catalyst, and Restive. The start-up launched its AI-based financial planning tool about five months ago. The app allowed users to input their salary, debt, and monthly expenses and model different scenarios to guide their financial decisions. Bloch said the start-up's vision was to build an "AI personal CFO."
User impact
Start-up will stop accepting new signups immediately
Hiro Finance has helped clients plan for and manage over $1 billion in assets, Bloch said. However, the start-up will stop accepting new signups immediately. The Hiro product will stop functioning on April 20, 2026, and all data will be deleted from its servers by May 13. Existing users can export their data until then.