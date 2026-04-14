OpenAI's latest deal hints ChatGPT may soon manage your money

Founded in 2023, Hiro Finance was backed by venture capital firms Ribbit, General Catalyst, and Restive. The start-up launched its AI-based financial planning tool about five months ago. The app allowed users to input their salary, debt, and monthly expenses and model different scenarios to guide their financial decisions. Bloch said the start-up's vision was to build an "AI personal CFO."

User impact

Start-up will stop accepting new signups immediately

Hiro Finance has helped clients plan for and manage over $1 billion in assets, Bloch said. However, the start-up will stop accepting new signups immediately. The Hiro product will stop functioning on April 20, 2026, and all data will be deleted from its servers by May 13. Existing users can export their data until then.