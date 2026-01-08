Next Article
OpenAI sets aside $50B stock pool to reward employees
By Mudit Dube
Jan 08, 2026 09:55 am
What's the story
OpenAI has set aside a significant employee stock grant pool, according to The Information. The pool is said to be worth 10% of the company, which was valued at $500 billion in October. This means that the total value of this stock grant pool is around $50 billion.
Equity allocation
OpenAI's equity distribution and future funding plans
Along with the employee stock grant pool, OpenAI has also distributed $80 billion in vested equity. This distribution and the stock grant pool together account for nearly 26% of the company. The AI firm is also said to be in early discussions with investors about raising funds at a valuation of around $750 billion, a 50% increase from its October valuation.