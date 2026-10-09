OpenAI, Anthropic hire former Trump officials to strengthen Washington ties
OpenAI and Anthropic are bringing in former Trump administration officials to help them connect better with Washington, just as concerns about AI and national security are heating up.
OpenAI has hired at least three from the president's administrations to work across strategy and special projects, while Anthropic appointed at least two former Trump officials.
It's a clear sign that big tech wants more say in how AI is regulated and protected.
Anthropic, OpenAI hires seek regulatory insight
Anthropic appointed Chris Liddell to its board of directors in February, who was deputy White House chief of staff, and Sihao Huang, who led AI projects at the White House (Huang will focus on growing their AI infrastructure).
Over at OpenAI, Thomas Lind (from the National Cyber Director's office) will lead on cyber and strategic risk on its national security policy team, while Dean Ball (who worked on Trump's AI Action Plan) is now guiding strategic planning.
These hires show both companies are gearing up for possible IPOs and want insiders who know how government works as they navigate new rules for AI.