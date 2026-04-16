Sam Altman challenges his sister's lawsuit claims

Sam Altman , the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI , has filed a counter-defamation lawsuit against his sister Annie. The move comes after she accused him of sexual abuse during their childhood. Her case was filed in January 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri, with Annie alleging that Sam abused her from 1997 to 2006 at their family's home in Clayton, Missouri.

Legal response Sam denies all claims, seeks dismissal of lawsuit In response to the allegations, Sam has denied all claims and sought dismissal of the lawsuit. He contends that Missouri's child sexual abuse statute does not permit punitive damages for Annie's claims. Instead, he argues it only allows "damages for injury or illness" caused by childhood sexual abuse. Sam also argues that punitive damages are not applicable for actions he allegedly committed as a child.

Defamation suit Sam has countersued Annie for defamation Along with seeking dismissal of the lawsuit, Sam has also countersued Annie for defamation. The suit was filed after she accused him of sexual abuse on social media platforms. One such post included a video in which she claimed that "an almost tech billionaire" molested her. In his counter-suit, Sam is seeking a symbolic $1 payout but insists he does not want to financially harm his sister.

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