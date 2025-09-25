OpenAI CEO Sam Altman selling his Hawaii mansion for $49M
What's the story
Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, has put his oceanfront mansion on Hawaii's Big Island up for sale at a whopping price of $49 million. The 10-bedroom estate was listed about two weeks ago. The property is owned by Big Surf LLC, a company previously associated with Altman's San Francisco home and currently linked to his Napa Valley ranch and venture capital activities.
Property features
Listing highlights 'exceptional privacy' and 'advanced security systems'
The listing for the mansion highlights its "exceptional privacy" and "advanced security systems that guarantee peace and discretion." Built in 2011, the estate comes with a five-bedroom guesthouse, 10 bathrooms, a private marina, and even a movie theater. Brian Axelrod of Sotheby's is handling the sale. He described it as "the most amazing property I've ever seen during my career."
Ownership details
OpenAI hasn't confirmed Altman's ownership of the mansion
While OpenAI hasn't confirmed Altman's ownership of the mansion, public records show Big Surf LLC was registered to his San Francisco home. This property is currently embroiled in a lawsuit where Altman has called it a "lemon." The LLC is now listed at an address in Greenville, South Carolina associated with his Napa ranch and Hydrazine venture capital funds.
Family ties
Altman's recent real estate purchases
The listed manager of Big Surf LLC is Altman's cousin Jennifer Serralta, COO of a family office and a known associate in several Altman-linked LLCs. However, she declined to comment on the matter. Notably, Altman had bought the Hawaii estate for $43 million in 2021 around the same time he purchased his San Francisco home for $27 million and a 950-acre Napa ranch for $16 million.