OpenAI CEO Sam Altman selling his Hawaii mansion for $49M

Sam Altman , the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI , has put his oceanfront mansion on Hawaii's Big Island up for sale at a whopping price of $49 million. The 10-bedroom estate was listed about two weeks ago. The property is owned by Big Surf LLC, a company previously associated with Altman's San Francisco home and currently linked to his Napa Valley ranch and venture capital activities.

Property features Listing highlights 'exceptional privacy' and 'advanced security systems' The listing for the mansion highlights its "exceptional privacy" and "advanced security systems that guarantee peace and discretion." Built in 2011, the estate comes with a five-bedroom guesthouse, 10 bathrooms, a private marina, and even a movie theater. Brian Axelrod of Sotheby's is handling the sale. He described it as "the most amazing property I've ever seen during my career."

Ownership details OpenAI hasn't confirmed Altman's ownership of the mansion While OpenAI hasn't confirmed Altman's ownership of the mansion, public records show Big Surf LLC was registered to his San Francisco home. This property is currently embroiled in a lawsuit where Altman has called it a "lemon." The LLC is now listed at an address in Greenville, South Carolina associated with his Napa ranch and Hydrazine venture capital funds.