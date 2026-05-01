OpenAI expands law firm roster amid lawsuits, clears court hurdle Business May 22, 2026

OpenAI, the folks behind ChatGPT, has grown its outside-counsel roster of more than a dozen big-name law firms to help it handle a wave of lawsuits and get ready for a possible IPO.

One major case came from Elon Musk, which claimed OpenAI ditched its nonprofit roots.

But OpenAI recently scored a win in court, clearing a hurdle for its future plans.