OpenAI expands law firm roster amid lawsuits, clears court hurdle
Business
OpenAI, the folks behind ChatGPT, has grown its outside-counsel roster of more than a dozen big-name law firms to help it handle a wave of lawsuits and get ready for a possible IPO.
One major case came from Elon Musk, which claimed OpenAI ditched its nonprofit roots.
But OpenAI recently scored a win in court, clearing a hurdle for its future plans.
OpenAI denies trade secret, copyright claims
OpenAI is juggling several legal battles right now. Musk's xAI says it stole trade secrets, while authors and media companies are suing over copyright issues.
Top law firms like Wachtell, Munger, Tolles & Olson, and Latham & Watkins are defending OpenAI.
The company denies all the claims and argues its use of data is fair game under "fair use."