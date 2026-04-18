OpenAI loses 3 top executives including CTO Srinivas Narayanan Business Apr 18, 2026

OpenAI just lost three of its top executives, including CTO Srinivas Narayanan, who's leaving to spend more time with family.

Bill Peebles (the guy behind the Sora video app) and Kevin Weil, vice president for science, also announced their departures on Friday.

It's part of a bigger wave of recent exits at the AI giant.