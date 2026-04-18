OpenAI loses 3 top executives including CTO Srinivas Narayanan
Business
OpenAI just lost three of its top executives, including CTO Srinivas Narayanan, who's leaving to spend more time with family.
Bill Peebles (the guy behind the Sora video app) and Kevin Weil, vice president for science, also announced their departures on Friday.
It's part of a bigger wave of recent exits at the AI giant.
OpenAI decentralizes science, Anthropic gains ground
The company says decentralizing its science division to work more closely with development teams.
All this comes as rival Anthropic is gaining ground and attracting serious business interest, making this a pretty challenging moment for OpenAI.