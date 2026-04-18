OpenAI loses Kevin Weil and Bill Peebles amid enterprise pivot
OpenAI just saw two big names leave: Kevin Weil, who led their science research, and Bill Peebles, the mind behind Sora, their AI video tool.
Their exits are part of OpenAI's move to double down on core enterprise AI products and a much-hyped "superapp."
OpenAI shuts Sora amid research reorganization
Sora was recently shut down because it was burning through $1 million a day in computing costs. OpenAI for Science is now merging with other research teams instead of running solo.
Weil shared he's still optimistic about AI's role in science, especially after launching GPT-Rosalind for life sciences research.
Peebles praised Sora for sparking new ideas in video tech and encouraged thinking beyond the usual roadmap.
Also leaving is CTO Srinivas Narayanan, marking a bigger leadership shift as OpenAI refocuses its strategy.