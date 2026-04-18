OpenAI loses Kevin Weil and Bill Peebles amid enterprise pivot

OpenAI shuts Sora amid research reorganization

Sora was recently shut down because it was burning through $1 million a day in computing costs. OpenAI for Science is now merging with other research teams instead of running solo.

Weil shared he's still optimistic about AI's role in science, especially after launching GPT-Rosalind for life sciences research.

Peebles praised Sora for sparking new ideas in video tech and encouraged thinking beyond the usual roadmap.

Also leaving is CTO Srinivas Narayanan, marking a bigger leadership shift as OpenAI refocuses its strategy.