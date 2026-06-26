OpenAI may push IPO to 2027 for $1 trillion valuation

US asks OpenAI delay GPT-5.6

Advisors gave OpenAI two choices: wait until 2027 and shoot for that massive valuation, or go public sooner but settle for less.

CEO Sam Altman isn't budging on the $1 trillion goal. He says it's key to their plans.

Meanwhile, the US government has asked OpenAI to hold off on releasing its next big AI model (GPT 5.6) over concerns about what advanced AI could mean for everyone.