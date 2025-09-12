OpenAI, Microsoft reach non-binding agreement on potential IPO

OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, reached a non-binding agreement with Microsoft to shift its for-profit arm into a public benefit corporation—a key step toward going public. This means OpenAI can raise new funds, while its nonprofit parent keeps control. Microsoft currently has access to OpenAI's AI tech through 2030, and is negotiating for continued access beyond that date.

Deal lets OpenAI seek fresh investment while keeping nonprofit roots The agreement, announced on September 11, 2025 as a non-binding memorandum of understanding, lets OpenAI seek fresh investment while keeping its nonprofit roots strong.

Microsoft—already in for over $13 billion since 2019—might trim its stake but is negotiating for continued access to OpenAI's AI models beyond 2030.

OpenAI's unique structure and mission OpenAI is all about developing ethical AI and is famous for tools like ChatGPT.

It runs with a unique setup: a nonprofit at the top and a for-profit arm that builds and sells AI products (often via Microsoft's Azure cloud).

This structure helps them push innovation while focusing on real-world impact.