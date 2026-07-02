OpenAI offers 5% stake to Trump administration: Report

Trump's view

Trump wants public to own stake in top AI companies

US President Donald Trump recently announced he is looking into ways for the public to own a stake in top AI companies, addressing fears that regular Americans will be left out of the industry's massive profits. In line with this, OpenAI has suggested creating a 'public wealth fund' to invest in AI firms and pay out returns to citizens. Meanwhile, Anthropic is looking into a 'digital dividend' that would use AI industry taxes to send direct payments to Americans.