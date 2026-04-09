OpenAI pauses UK Stargate supercomputer project over costs and regulations

Nscale delays UK project until 2027

The company building the tech, Nscale, doesn't have much experience with projects this massive and now says things won't be ready until 2027.

Plus, with UK industrial electricity prices the highest in Europe before the war, making the project work just isn't realistic right now.

OpenAI still believes in the U.K.'s AI potential and says they'll jump back in once energy costs drop and rules are clearer.

The goal? To help the UK protect its own data and stay competitive in global AI.