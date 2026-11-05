OpenAI plans market debut in 2027 as enterprise sales surge
What's the story
OpenAI President Greg Brockman has revealed that the company now earns most of its revenue from enterprise sales. He also expressed confidence that OpenAI will be ready to go public in 2027. The AI lab has been ramping up sales to businesses, competing with rival firm Anthropic, which is expected to go public before the end of this year.
Market competition
OpenAI's enterprise push and Codex agent
Speaking at a Wall Street Journal tech conference in California, Brockman was asked if OpenAI would be ready for an IPO next year. He replied, "I think so."
This statement comes as part of a broader strategy by OpenAI to increase its presence in the enterprise market. The company has been pushing its Codex agent as part of this effort.
OpenAI has also acquired Pierre Computer Company, the developer of open-source coding tools to enhance the Codex platform.
Financial strategy
OpenAI accelerates fundraising for IPO preparations
According to Reuters, OpenAI has been racing to ramp up fundraising. The move comes as part of a strategy to leverage its recent growth.
OpenAI is seeking to raise $20 billion at a valuation of $1.25 trillion. However, this is lower than its initial plans to raise $30 billion at a $1.4 trillion valuation.