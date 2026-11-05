OpenAI plans market debut in 2027 as enterprise sales surge

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal tech conference in California, Brockman was asked if OpenAI would be ready for an IPO next year. He replied, "I think so."

This statement comes as part of a broader strategy by OpenAI to increase its presence in the enterprise market. The company has been pushing its Codex agent as part of this effort.

OpenAI has also acquired Pierre Computer Company, the developer of open-source coding tools to enhance the Codex platform.