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Home / News / Business News / OpenAI signs $20B deal with chip start-up Cerebras
OpenAI signs $20B deal with chip start-up Cerebras
The move comes as OpenAI tries to stay ahead in the AI race

OpenAI signs $20B deal with chip start-up Cerebras

By Akash Pandey
Apr 17, 2026
11:09 am
What's the story

OpenAI has signed a major deal with chip start-up Cerebras, The Information reported. The deal is worth over $20 billion over three years and could also give OpenAI an equity stake in the company. The move comes as OpenAI tries to stay ahead in the artificial intelligence (AI) race and meet increasing demand for its services.

Information

Earlier agreement with Cerebras

In January, OpenAI had agreed to buy up to 750 megawatts (MW) of computing capacity from Cerebras over three years. The deal was worth more than $10 billion. However, the latest commitments exceed this earlier agreement with the chipmaker.

Equity stake

Warrants for minority stake

As part of the deal, OpenAI will get warrants for a minority stake in Cerebras. Its ownership could increase as its spending rises. The report also said that OpenAI has agreed to give Cerebras about $1 billion to help fund the development of data centers that would run its AI products.

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Information

Growing demand for computing power

The deal between OpenAI and Cerebras underscores a growing demand for computing power to run inference, the process by which AI models generate responses. This comes as companies race to develop reasoning models and applications aimed at driving wider adoption of AI technology.

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