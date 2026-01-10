OpenAI, SoftBank pour $1B into data center developer SB Energy

OpenAI and SoftBank Group have jointly invested $1 billion in SB Energy, a company focused on developing infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) . The investment will be split equally between the two tech giants, with each contributing $500 million. The funding will help SB Energy expand its operations as a developer and operator of data centers.

Project details SB Energy to build OpenAI's Texas data center SB Energy has been selected by OpenAI to develop and manage a 1.2 gigawatt (GW) data center in Milam County, Texas. A single GW is enough to power around 750,000 US homes at any given time. The companies did not disclose the valuation for their investment but emphasized its importance in meeting their ambitious AI goals.

Power race Energy demand surges as tech firms expand AI capabilities The growing demand for energy to support larger data centers is driving up electricity consumption. To meet this need, some tech companies are investing in energy suppliers or plants, or establishing their own power sources. Meta Platforms Inc., for instance, has signed agreements that could eventually amount to over 6 GW of nuclear power.

Company growth SB Energy's evolution and future plans Originally a renewable and storage developer, SB Energy has expanded into developing, owning, and operating data centers in recent years. The company secured $800 million last year from Ares Infrastructure Opportunities funds. The latest investment from OpenAI and SoftBank will further bolster its capabilities as a data center developer/operator.