OpenAI targets $100B ad revenue by 2030, 2.75B weekly users

ChatGPT ads bring $100 million yearly

OpenAI said in January it would start showing ads on ChatGPT's free and Go plans, and things took off quickly: just 6 weeks in, ads were already bringing in $100 million a year.

Now with more than 600 advertisers on board (think Google and Meta-level competition), OpenAI says most users seem okay with ads so far, with trust levels staying strong and very few people dismissing them.

It's all part of their plan to cover the huge costs of building powerful AI.