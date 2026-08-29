OpenAI decides to wind down Cursor contract
What's the story
OpenAI has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Cursor, following its acquisition by SpaceX. The proposed termination date is November 12, 2026. The company said it made the decision as it could not be certain that SpaceX would use its technology within OpenAI's terms of service, citing previous experiences with Elon Musk's companies breaching contracts.
Contract concerns
Breaches of contract terms by Musk's companies
To work with a big partner like SpaceX, OpenAI usually relies on custom contracts to ensure compliance with its terms of service.
However, after Musk acquired Twitter (now part of SpaceX), the company allegedly violated these contract terms.
Earlier this year, Musk had admitted under oath that xAI (also now part of SpaceX) had breached OpenAI's terms of service.
Cancellation rationale
OpenAI's decision on termination
OpenAI's custom agreement with Cursor allows for a limited cancellation period after a change of control.
The company has decided to stick to the latest possible date for termination while not providing future models to Cursor.
This decision comes as AI capabilities evolve and OpenAI takes on more responsibility in ensuring its upcoming model, Astra, is used per its terms.
Developer impact
Impact on developers and commitment to support
OpenAI has worked with Cursor for nearly four years and respects their team, product, and contribution to the developer community.
The company acknowledges that this decision will directly affect developers who depend on OpenAI models in Cursor.
It is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for these developers during this period of change.