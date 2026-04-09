OpenAI to reserve IPO shares for retail investors, CFO says

OpenAI may file IPO H2 2026

OpenAI may file with securities regulators as soon as the second half of 2026, with a valuation that could reach up to $1 trillion.

The company recently raised over $3 billion from individual investors, showing just how much excitement there is around AI.

This trend isn't just about OpenAI—SpaceX is also planning to give retail investors more access in its own IPO.

It's a sign that big tech companies are starting to open the doors wider for everyone, not just Wall Street insiders.