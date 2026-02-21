OpenAI's hiring spree continues as new CTO joins Business Feb 21, 2026

Thinking Machines Lab, led by Mira Murati, is seeing some big names head over to OpenAI.

After CTO Barret Zoph left last month—amid reports of internal disputes and claims of "unethical conduct"—Jolene Parish has now also returned to OpenAI.

Murati announced Soumith Chintala as the new CTO, but the departures highlight just how fierce the competition for AI talent has become.