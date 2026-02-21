OpenAI's hiring spree continues as new CTO joins
Business
Thinking Machines Lab, led by Mira Murati, is seeing some big names head over to OpenAI.
After CTO Barret Zoph left last month—amid reports of internal disputes and claims of "unethical conduct"—Jolene Parish has now also returned to OpenAI.
Murati announced Soumith Chintala as the new CTO, but the departures highlight just how fierce the competition for AI talent has become.
Zoph's exit wasn't smooth amid workplace tensions
Zoph's exit wasn't exactly smooth—there were rumors about workplace tensions and even an undisclosed relationship with another leader.
Meanwhile, OpenAI isn't slowing down: they've also picked up Thinking Machines' founding members Luke Metz and Sam Schoenholz.
It's clear there's a major talent shuffle happening as AI companies try to outdo each other.