Next Article
OpenAI's spending to reach $45B by 2028
OpenAI is on track to spend a massive $115 billion by 2029—$80 billion more than it previously expected.
Most of this is going into ramping up computing power for its AI models like ChatGPT.
Chips and servers: OpenAI's path to sustainability
OpenAI's costs are set to skyrocket—spending will top $8 billion this year and could reach $45 billion by 2028, mostly thanks to pricey cloud servers and building out AI infrastructure.
To keep things sustainable, they're teaming up with Broadcom to make custom AI chips (first one lands next year) and expanding data centers through big partnerships with Oracle and Google Cloud.
All of this means OpenAI is betting big on the future of AI—and trying hard not to break the bank while doing it.