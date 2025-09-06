OpenAI's spending to reach $45B by 2028

Chips and servers: OpenAI's path to sustainability

OpenAI's costs are set to skyrocket—spending will top $8 billion this year and could reach $45 billion by 2028, mostly thanks to pricey cloud servers and building out AI infrastructure.

To keep things sustainable, they're teaming up with Broadcom to make custom AI chips (first one lands next year) and expanding data centers through big partnerships with Oracle and Google Cloud.

All of this means OpenAI is betting big on the future of AI—and trying hard not to break the bank while doing it.