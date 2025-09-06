Turtlemint files ₹2,000 crore IPO papers with SEBI

Turtlemint's business model and growth trajectory

Turtlemint offers everything from health and life insurance to mutual funds and loans, aiming to make financial products more accessible.

With over four lakh point-of-sale partners across India and tie-ups with 42 insurers, it's building a strong network to compete with big names like PB Fintech.

The company's flexible IPO strategy also follows recent positive trends in the insurance sector, giving it room to adapt as it prepares for its public debut.