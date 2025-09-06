Turtlemint files ₹2,000 crore IPO papers with SEBI
Mumbai-based insurtech platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is gearing up for a big move—it's filed a Pre-Filed draft red herring prospectus with SEBI and stock exchanges on September 4 to launch an IPO and hopes to raise up to ₹2,000 crore.
Founded by Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavanshi and Anand Rohidas Prabhudesai, Turtlemint helps people connect easily with insurance advisors and companies.
Turtlemint's business model and growth trajectory
Turtlemint offers everything from health and life insurance to mutual funds and loans, aiming to make financial products more accessible.
With over four lakh point-of-sale partners across India and tie-ups with 42 insurers, it's building a strong network to compete with big names like PB Fintech.
The company's flexible IPO strategy also follows recent positive trends in the insurance sector, giving it room to adapt as it prepares for its public debut.