Indian toy startups reel in funding despite US tariffs

Indian toy startups are attracting serious funding, despite US tariffs making exports tougher. With government support and a push for "Made in India" toys, companies like EleFant (₹6 crore seed round) and Candytoy ($13 million Series A from Sixth Sense Ventures and Abakkus) are securing significant funding and growing their operations.

Other toy startups that have raised funds Kido Enterprises's cumulative funding reached $6.9 million in 2025 with UBS on board.

Peeko secured $3.2 million led by Stellaris this year, Tuco Kids got $4 million from RTP Global, and Snooplay is among the startups that have raised funds.

India's toy market is growing quickly India's toy market—worth $2-3 billion—is growing quickly thanks to strict BIS rules since 2021 and steep import duties on Chinese toys.

The government is also backing local manufacturing with incentives for design and production clusters.